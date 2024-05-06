Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.05. 4,594,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,533,244. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

