Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $256.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

