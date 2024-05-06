U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GE opened at $165.00 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

