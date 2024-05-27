Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TSE HRX opened at C$23.10 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$13.09 and a one year high of C$23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.32.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

