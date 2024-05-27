Berenberg Bank Boosts Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,565

Energean (LON:ENOGFree Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 ($18.11) to GBX 1,565 ($19.89) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Energean Price Performance

Energean stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.87) on Thursday. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,233 ($15.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,098.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,019.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Energean Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,585.37%.

Insider Activity at Energean

In related news, insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.54), for a total value of £25,378.95 ($32,255.91). 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

