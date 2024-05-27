Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.69.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
