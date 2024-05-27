Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.69.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

About Torex Gold Resources

TSE TXG opened at C$20.28 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

