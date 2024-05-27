Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.88.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
