Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 607,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Issuer Direct news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 78,832 shares of company stock valued at $838,283. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

