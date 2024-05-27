BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $2.4911 dividend. This is a boost from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

