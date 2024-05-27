Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after buying an additional 844,865 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor



Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

