NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.92.

NICE opened at $189.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.86. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NICE by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in NICE by 1,711.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NICE by 442.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 15.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

