CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CDTG)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 28th. CDT Environmental Technology Investment had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance

CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

