GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys £152,750 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £152,750 ($194,140.82).

GetBusy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Monday. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.38 million, a PE ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32.

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

