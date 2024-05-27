GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys £152,750 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £152,750 ($194,140.82).
GetBusy Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Monday. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.38 million, a PE ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32.
GetBusy Company Profile
