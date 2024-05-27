Berenberg Bank Lowers Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 120

Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tharisa Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:THS opened at GBX 76.05 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £228.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.16.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 1,904.76%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

