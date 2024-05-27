Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

