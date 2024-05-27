Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.