American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Lowered to $116.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.75.

AMWD stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

