Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

iLearningEngines Stock Up 10.1 %

About iLearningEngines

AILE opened at $5.90 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

