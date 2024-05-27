LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

LPTH opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

