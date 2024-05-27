Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.