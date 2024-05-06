Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 316,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,524. The firm has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

