Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 801,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.