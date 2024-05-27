Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $5.22 Million in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 647,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 455,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,324 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 335,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 21,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

