Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $12.48 Million in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 486,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 17.13% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 224,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,604. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

