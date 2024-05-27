Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 637,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,290. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $978.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

