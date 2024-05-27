11,994 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $60.35. 386,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of -0.02. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

