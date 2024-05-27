1,030 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR traded up $140.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,684.84. 1,206,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,439.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $949.53. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $98,587,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

