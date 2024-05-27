Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 5,462 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

