Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %

SNY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $49.12. 55,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

