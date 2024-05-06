Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 7,905 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.0 %

GMAB stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.