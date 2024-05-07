Analyzing DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Free Report) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -40.07% -37.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharmaxis and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pharmaxis and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.38 million ($0.62) -5.65

Pharmaxis has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharmaxis and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Pharmaxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease. The company also develops DM300, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of severe inflammatory diseases. In addition, it develops treatment for neurological disease. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

