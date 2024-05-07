Astar Price Hits $0.0963 on Major Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Astar has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $543.48 million and approximately $27.39 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,439,017,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,644,156,061 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

