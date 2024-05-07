Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0537 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,372.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00088928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

