Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 326,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.15. 1,653,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.27. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

