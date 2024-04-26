JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $206.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.93. CME Group has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CME Group by 590.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

