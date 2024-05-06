Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.38 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00128995 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009160 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,181,186,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
