Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

NFG stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

