Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKFGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

