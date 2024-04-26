Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
