First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

