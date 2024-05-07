Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.40

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 281991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth $996,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

