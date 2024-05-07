Lincoln National Corp Acquires 28,241 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135,417 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

