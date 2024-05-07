Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $807.43 million and approximately $58.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,783,435,125 coins and its circulating supply is 44,102,573,826 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

