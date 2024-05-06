TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,482,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107,687 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 226,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 864,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

CMCSA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. 13,815,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,743,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.