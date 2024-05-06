Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 18,773,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,692,431. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.