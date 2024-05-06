Evercore ISI Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $122.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Shares of Post stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $105.04. 514,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Post by 24.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Post by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

