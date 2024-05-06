TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

YUM stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,606. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,373 shares of company stock worth $4,087,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.