2,744 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sempra by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,855,000 after buying an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.69. 1,269,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

