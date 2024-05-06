TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $267,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR remained flat at $21.11 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 214,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,528. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

