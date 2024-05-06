TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $231,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Chubb Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.48. The company had a trading volume of 504,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,585. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.