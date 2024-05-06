TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,905,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.67. 202,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,014. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.