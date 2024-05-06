TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 318,541 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in CEMEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

