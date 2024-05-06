Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.69. 569,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,842. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

